Ric Flair Celebrates Killer Mike's Birthday With Wholesome Shoutout

Ric Flair shared a birthday message for Killer Mike on Instagram, Saturday, as the Atlanta rapper turned 49. In the video, the legendary wrestler congratulated him and labeled him his "largest brother." Mike shared it on his own profile for his fans to see as well.

“Woo! Killer Mike, it’s the Nature Boy,” Flair says. “Rolex wearing, diamond-ring wearing, limousine riding, private-jet flying! But make it a moment right now to say happy birthday to my largest brother. Congratulations! You’re the man and I mean you are the man. Happy birthday, my good friend, from the Nature Boy […] Always keep on stylin’ and profilin,’ living life the way only Killer Mike can. God bless you.” In Mike's caption, he wrote: "Thank U @ricflairnatureboy for the love and b day wishes!"

Killer Mike Poses With His Grammy Awards

US rapper Killer Mike poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Flair has praised Mike on social media. After the Run the Jewels rapper took home three Grammy Awards, earlier this year, he congratulated him. “Woo! It’s the Nature Boy,” he said at the time. “Shoutout my man, my brother, Killer Mike — not one Grammy, not two but three Grammys! Are you kidding me? You are the man! And to be the man, you got to beat the man. I don’t think you’re beatable, my brother.” Mike was also in attendance at Flair’s 75th birthday celebration in Atlanta.

Killer Mike Shares Ric Flair's Birthday Message

Check out Flair's birthday message for Killer Mike on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike on HotNewHipHop.

