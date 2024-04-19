Jon Voight Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Jon Voight is an iconic American actor whose career spans over five decades. He has accrued a net worth of $55 million by 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Voight's remarkable range and depth as an actor have earned him critical acclaim, including an Academy Award, and have made him a respected figure in the film industry. His roles in films such as Midnight Cowboy, Coming Home, and Deliverance have showcased his acting prowess and left a lasting impact on cinema.

Storied Career In Film

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: (L-R) James Voight, Barbara Voight, Angelina Jolie and. Jon Voight attend 58th Annual Academy Awards on March 24, 1986 at the. Dorothy Changler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Jon Voight's rise to fame began with his performance in Midnight Cowboy (1969). He played Joe Buck, a role that earned him his first Academy Award nomination. This film marked a significant turning point in his career, establishing him as a talented actor capable of handling complex roles. His 1978 role in Coming Home as a paraplegic Vietnam War veteran won him an Oscar for Best Actor, cementing his reputation for delivering powerful performances. Over the years, Voight has taken on various characters, demonstrating his versatility and commitment to his craft.

Television Roles & Later Career

Jon Voight, Angelina Jolie and James Haven (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Jon Voight has also made significant contributions to television. He starred in the drama series Ray Donovan as Mickey Donovan. This role brought him renewed critical acclaim and several award nominations, showcasing his ability to adapt to the changing landscape of modern entertainment. Over the years, his work in both film and television has kept him relevant in the industry and enriched his professional portfolio, contributing to his financial success.

Legacy & Influence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Jon Voight attends Disney And Pixar's. "Lightyear" premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 08, 2022, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Further, Jon Voight is known for his political activism and public speaking, which have made him a prominent public figure outside of acting. His outspoken political views and involvement in various social causes have kept him in the public eye, adding another layer to his complex persona. Overall, Jon Voight’s net worth of $55 million in 2024 is a testament to his enduring success and influence in Hollywood. His career not only reflects significant artistic achievements but also a keen ability to navigate the entertainment industry's highs and lows over many decades.