Eric Roberts Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Eric Roberts is an actor known for his versatility and extensive body of work. He has also made a significant impact in both film and television. With a career that spans over four decades, Roberts has appeared in countless roles that have showcased his range as an actor, from compelling leads to memorable supporting characters. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated at $10 million, according to Eric Singer. This financial milestone is a testament to his enduring presence in the entertainment industry and ability to adapt to various roles across different genres.

A Storied Career In Film & Television

Actor Eric Roberts and wife Eliza Roberts and Actor James Woods attend the. Opening Night Party for the 32nd Annual New York Film Festival on September 23, 1994 at. Tavern on the Green also in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Roberts's career began in the late 1970s, and he quickly gained recognition for his roles in such films as King of the G*psies (1978), for which he earned his first Golden Globe nomination, and Star 80 (1983), which garnered him critical acclaim. His portrayal of complex characters has been a hallmark of his career, earning him a reputation as a committed and deeply expressive actor. Notably, his role in Runaway Train (1985) led to an Academy Award nomination, further cementing his status as a talented and respected actor in Hollywood.

Moreover, Roberts has demonstrated an uncanny ability to immerse himself in various characters, making him a go-to actor for both leading and character roles. His appearances in blockbuster hits, independent films, and television series have allowed him to maintain a steady presence in the industry. Roberts's work ethic and dedication to his craft are evident in his prolific output, contributing to his financial success and ability to remain relevant in a competitive field.

Ventures Beyond Acting

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Actors Natasha Henstridge and Eric Roberts speak onstage at the. "Medinah" World Premiere Sneak Peek during Comic-Con International 2017 at. San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2017 also in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In addition to his acting career, Roberts has ventured into voice work and production, further diversifying his talents and income sources. His distinctive voice has lent itself to numerous animated series and video games, expanding his reach beyond traditional acting roles. Moreover, his involvement in production projects showcases his understanding of the entertainment business and his interest in contributing creatively beyond on-screen performances.

Legacy & Influence

Eric Roberts, family and guests during "The Jungle Book 2" Premiere at The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

Eric Roberts's legacy in the entertainment industry is characterized by his vast array of roles and consistent performance quality. His contribution to film and television has enriched the medium and inspired upcoming actors to pursue their craft with dedication and versatility. With a net worth of $10 million in 2024, Roberts's career exemplifies the potential for longevity and success in the competitive acting world, making him a notable figure and a source of inspiration for peers and fans alike.