Styles P On Who He Thinks Will Win Between Kendrick And Drake

Styles P, the esteemed member of The LOX, has weighed in on the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. He offered his insights on how things might ultimately end between the two. In a recent Instagram post on Sunday (April 14), Styles P shared his perspective on the highly publicized war of words that has captivated the hip-hop community. In his post, Styles P emphasized the importance of pettiness, disrespectfulness, and boundary-pushing wit in determining the winner of a rap feud. He stated, "Whoever can be the pettiest and most disrespectful and not worry about crossing boundaries while being witty and applying pressure will win." This assessment highlights the strategic nature of rap battles. And rightfully so. Clever wordplay and audaciousness often reign supreme.

“Not that anyone asked me,” he wrote. “But it’s pretty simple whoever can be the pettiest and most disrespectful and not worry about crossing boundaries while being witty and applying pressure will win. Let the games begin im in the audience with the popcorn," he continued. "Hoping this brings back competitive emceeing when it’s all said and done. I would bet a fingernail no one is gonna get hurt. So this is verbal warfare which I like to see .. don’t judge me."

The veteran rapper also expressed his anticipation for the rap beef. Styles P expressed hope that the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar would reignite a spirit of competitive lyricism in the hip-hop landscape. Moreover, he dismissed concerns about physical violence. He said that he believed that no one would get physically hurt, which is why he's excited to witness. Furthermore, he stated his confidence in the ability of Drake and Kendrick Lamar to engage in spirited competition without resorting to physical harm.

Moreover, Styles P's commentary on the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar feud serves as a perspective that many rap veterans are seeming to take. It's an exciting spectacle. Other rappers want to step up to the plate too. Lupe Fiasco for example made it clear that he's feeling like his skills are sharp as ever. He recently stated at Coachella that he would demolish any rapper that stepped to him. "I don't give a fk how many records you sold," he told the audience. "If you want smoke, I swear on my muthafkin soul, I will walk through nas. I will chew up nas, I will body muthaf**kas." Anyways, stay tuned to HNHH for more on the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick. What are your thoughts?

