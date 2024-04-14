Killer Mike Reveals Why He & His Wife Were Secretly Married For Years

Killer Mike recently recalled admitting to his wife Shana’s family that the two were secretly married for years. While appearing on the Off Menu podcast with hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Mike explained how the marriage came to be and why they chose to keep it private.

“Within the first two weeks (of dating) I asked her to marry me and she was like, ‘Get the f*ck out of here. You’re a rapper.’ So, after about four or five years, we got really high in Vegas, and really drunk, and I pled my love to her, and we got married in a f*cking drive-through marriage thing with our cab driver as our witness, and then we didn’t tell anybody we were married for nine years,” Mike told Ed and James. “We’ve been married seventeen years now. So, for nine years no one knew, and then we finally had to tell her family – because her family is from Hilton Head Island (in South Carolina) and they’re very traditional… a tight-knit Black family, similar to mine.”

US rapper Killer Mike (R) and wife arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com. Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Afterward, he explained he needed Shana’s family’s blessing to build a property and the truth had to come out. “We were talking about building on some land here, we’d like to put a house here, and they were like, ‘Nah, you’re just f*ckingon our niece. What are you gonna do to take it seriously?'” he further recalled. “I was like, ‘Well, we’re already married.'” Luckily for them, the family wasn’t too upset. “No one really likes going to weddings,” Mike joked before adding: "The food is usually sh*tty.” Check out Mike's full comments below.

Killer Mike Discusses His Marriage

Check out the full story above. Mike and Shana now share four children with one another. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike on HotNewHipHop.

