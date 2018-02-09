Lil Skies Joins Pollàri On "BATTLESCARS"

Pollari and Lil Skies are two names that you should start getting familiar with if you aren't already. Pollàri made waves through his several Soundcloud releases and collabs with other rappers who've thrived off the Soundcloud platform. Lil Skies started picking up a lot of hype over the past few months and confirmed that he's someone to look out for with the release of his album Life Of A Dark Rose. Now, both the buzzing up-and-comers link up for their new collaboration on "BATTLESCARS."

Pollàri and Lil Skies reunite on their new track "BATTLESCARS*." The two of them flex a more melodic tone on this one with production handled by Taz Taylor and Nick Mira. Pollàri tackles the verse while Lil Skies takes on hook duties.

The two rappers previously connected a few months back on "TIGER WOODS." It's nice to hear them reunite and drop off another dope record.

Quotable Lyrics

They know who we are

I can't trust that girl, I'm just gon' break her heart

Driving in my whip like its a stolen car

Baby I'm a star, I'm shining in the dark



