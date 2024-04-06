King Hendrick$ Is Aiming For "Mega Star" Status On New Album

King Hendrick$ is not the nickname of Kendrick Lamar, but rather a rapper who likes to keep a low profile on the internet. Not much is known about the artist in terms of where he comes from, age, and all the other basic information. What we do know is that he is signed to Hitmaker Music Group and even on their website they do not list anything about him. Furthermore, this also our first time covering the rapper so we will do our best with the information we have. Not too long ago, King Hendrick$ put out a new project Mega Star.

He had quite the productive year in 2023, working harder than most by dropping five records. Furthermore, Hendrick$ was working with artists like Babyface Ray, Valee, and Top$ide. So, his fans may be expecting another massive 12 months. He has certainly being living up to that so far, with single after single and this new album.

Listen To Mega Star By King Hendrick$

Mega Star has been led by the singles "Leaving the Lot" and "World Domination. "Leaving the Lot" is the standout moment for us for a couple of reasons. The dark and mysterious instrumental is hard-hitting and Hendrick$ effortlessly flows atop it. But this album is more than just this single. Be sure to give it a try with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Mega Star, by King Hendrick$? What songs are you gravitating toward right now? Is this his strongest record to date so far, why or why not? What is the best song on here? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding King Hendrick$. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Mega Star Tracklist:

Leaving the Lot Somewhere in Miami King Kong Stand On Yo Name Glass Happy for You 50 Boys Heartbeat The Old Price Keep Away Anything You Want in Life Freestyle World Domination

