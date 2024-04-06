Cousin Stizz Keeps It Real With "On The Muscle"

Most people might know Cousin Stizz for his party banger "Perfect" with the City Girls and its remix featuring Doja Cat and BIA. However, the Boston, Massachusetts MC is showing that he has stories to tell. "On The Muscle," may be one of Cousin Stizz's best written songs, as he talks about it being hard to trust others. However, there are also themes of showing that you need to make sacrifices to get to where you want to be in life. Essentially, you should strive to become a self-made and prideful person and not skate through obstacles.

We should be attacking them head on every time and that is a message we want to hear more in modern rap. Stizz raps deliberately, helping his words and point get across clearly and from the start. What also makes "On The Muscle" so enjoyable for us is the entrancing beat. That comes from the beautiful looping guitar sample and the simple but bassy beat.

Listen To "On The Muscle" By Cousin Stizz

It is quite possible that Cousin Stizz is working hard at getting a new album out this year. Since March 1, he has been dropping a steady rate. In fact, "On The Muscle" is his seventh single since that point. For now though, be sure to run up the streams on what is a quality track with a great message to boot.

