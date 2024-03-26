Quilly Begins Race To Trademark "No Diddy"

In the past couple weeks, the phrase "No Diddy" has caught fire online. It's an attempt to reframe already popular phrases like "no homo" and "pause" and it's based on a lawsuit filed against the rap mogul by producer Lil Rod. The allegations made in the lawsuit claim that Diddy spoke of having sex with multiple other male celebrities even including Meek Mill. Fans online and even some fellow rappers have found the phrase quite funny and now one of the first to use it is attempting to get it trademarked.

Philadelphia rapper Quilly took to social media to claim that he got the job done. "I officially own #NoDiddy" his post reads, but that isn't the case. He attempted to blur out the status section of the trademark application, which reads pending. It's pending because there is currently another claim to the phrase being filed so no official owner has been declared yet. It's unclear which of the two filers has a stronger claim to the phrase but Quilly seems confident that he will eventually get it.

"No Diddy" Trademark Battle Underway

As for the rapper himself, it's been a turbulent few days. Following months of allegations made through various lawsuits, the stakes were raised significantly earlier this week. That came when the feds raided two of Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an investigation against alleged sex trafficking. They reportedly seized electronics from the rap mogul's residences that are now part of their ongoing investigation.

There isn't a whole ton that's known about what Diddy has been up to in the past few days. He reportedly wasn't aware of the raids ahead of time. Claims say he was with his family when they were being executed. Earlier today he was spotted in Miami though how long he's been there is also unknown. What do you think of a race sparking to trademark the phrase "No Diddy? " Do you think the phrase will stick around or burn out once the rap mogul leaves the news cycle? Let us know in the comment section below.

