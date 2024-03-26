Diddy Reportedly Didn't Know About Federal Investigation, Was With Family At Time Of Raid

Diddy had his homes in Los Angeles and Miami raided on Monday. These raids were carried out by federal authorities. Furthermore, they were done so on the suspicion of sex trafficking. Overall, these allegations have been gaining steam since Cassie filed a lawsuit against the artist back in November. In her lawsuit, she accused him of trafficking her, while also being a violent partner. Subsequently, numerous women came out and made similar claims. Diddy has denied all wrongdoing, however, the allegations have continued to mount.

According to TMZ, the raids on Diddy's homes came as a complete shock to the music mogul. Despite all of the allegations he has been facing, he has no clue this was happening. As we reported this morning, Diddy was at the Miami Opa-Locka airport during the raid and it was believed that he was there to make his escape. However, that is not the case. In fact, according to the TMZ report, Diddy was there with his family, who were about to go on vacation. Of course, they were told they couldn't go, and now, the music mogul is left to figure out his next course of action.

During the raid, it was revealed that his sons had been detained by authorities. However, it was since revealed that they were let go. Subsequently, they went back to the house, got some belongings, and left. The raids are by far the biggest update in this entire saga, and fans are curious as to where this is going next. Regardless, this is one of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world, in quite some time.

