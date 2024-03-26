Diddy Reportedly Didn't Know About Federal Investigation, Was With Family At Time Of Raid

The last 24 hours have brought about plenty of new details.

BYAlexander Cole
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Diddy had his homes in Los Angeles and Miami raided on Monday. These raids were carried out by federal authorities. Furthermore, they were done so on the suspicion of sex trafficking. Overall, these allegations have been gaining steam since Cassie filed a lawsuit against the artist back in November. In her lawsuit, she accused him of trafficking her, while also being a violent partner. Subsequently, numerous women came out and made similar claims. Diddy has denied all wrongdoing, however, the allegations have continued to mount.

According to TMZ, the raids on Diddy's homes came as a complete shock to the music mogul. Despite all of the allegations he has been facing, he has no clue this was happening. As we reported this morning, Diddy was at the Miami Opa-Locka airport during the raid and it was believed that he was there to make his escape. However, that is not the case. In fact, according to the TMZ report, Diddy was there with his family, who were about to go on vacation. Of course, they were told they couldn't go, and now, the music mogul is left to figure out his next course of action.

Read More: Diddy's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Hires Cassie's Lawyers

Diddy At Miami Airport

During the raid, it was revealed that his sons had been detained by authorities. However, it was since revealed that they were let go. Subsequently, they went back to the house, got some belongings, and left. The raids are by far the biggest update in this entire saga, and fans are curious as to where this is going next. Regardless, this is one of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world, in quite some time.

Let us know what you think of this situation, down in the comments section below. Do you believe this spells the end of Diddy and his career? Will you continue to listen to Diddy's music despite the allegations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Diddy's Rape Accuser Was 16 At The Time Of Alleged Assault

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 Howard YardfestMusicDiddy Home Raid: Electronics Reportedly Seized From Rap Mogul's Home
Invest Fest 2023MusicDiddy Seen Pacing Around Miami Airport As Rumors About His Private Jet Run Rampant
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Home Raid: What We Know About The Federal Investigation Into The Music Mogul
2018 Fox Network UpfrontMusicDiddy Home Raid: "The Breakfast Club" Ripped Apart By Fans For Claiming Raids Were "For Show"