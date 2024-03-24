Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Jackie Robinson” New Release Date

Introducing the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 in the exclusive "Jackie Robinson" colorway, set to commemorate the legendary baseball player's legacy on Jackie Robinson Day 2024. This special edition pays homage to Robinson's pioneering spirit and enduring impact on the world of sports. The colorway features a classic navy blue and white palette, reminiscent of the iconic Brooklyn Dodgers uniform worn by Robinson during his historic career. Gold accents add a touch of elegance and sophistication, symbolizing Robinson's excellence and achievements both on and off the field.

The sneaker captures the essence of Robinson's resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to equality and justice. As Jackie Robinson Day approaches, sneaker enthusiasts and baseball fans alike eagerly anticipate the release of this commemorative sneaker. Its limited availability and significance make it a must-have for collectors and admirers of Robinson's legacy. Celebrate the enduring legacy of Jackie Robinson with the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 "Jackie Robinson" colorway.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Lilac Bloom” Officially Revealed

"Jackie Robinson" Nike Air Max 1 ’86

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a blue base with more blue and sail suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh on the sides is dark blue as well. The laces are white and feature metal gold accents like a Swoosh with 42 on it. The heels feature gold Nike Air branding and the tongue features gold 42 Nike branding. Overall, this colorway celebrates an absolute icon in an incredible colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Jackie Robinson” will be released on April 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Thunder Blue” Coming Soon

[Via]