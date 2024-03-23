Shakira Is Making A Statement With Her First LP In Seven Years With "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"

Shakira is making some serious waves in the music world right now. If you have not been paying attention, the Barraquilla, Colombia pop megastar has just come back after a seven-year album hiatus. Sure, she was there with some deluxe/concert versions of past works such as Laundry Service and El Dorado. But with Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira has mostly all new material and a topical focus that is extremely personal to her.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, she was passionate about this album's messages and themes. "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband." Well then Shakira! There have been some pieces written about how "Punteria," one of the singles and the opener, is her fending off the inner voice telling her to fall back on a past relationship. That being with her now ex-husband Gerard Piqué, who Shakira has not minced words on since their split.

Listen To Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran By Shakira

She went on to say how its reinvigorated her to get back to doing what she loves. "Now I feel like working. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before, she said." Overall, what Shakira really wants to convey to audiences that there is someone out there for everyone and you are not always going to find your person right away or even after a few relationships. "It doesn't matter the s***ty experiences you go through in life; there's always a lot more to look forward to."

She went on to say how its reinvigorated her to get back to doing what she loves. "Now I feel like working. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before, she said." Overall, what Shakira really wants to convey to audiences that there is someone out there for everyone and you are not always going to find your person right away or even after a few relationships. "It doesn't matter the s***ty experiences you go through in life; there's always a lot more to look forward to."



Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tracklist:

Punteria with Cardi B La Fuerte with Bizarrap Tiempo Sin Verte Cohete with Rauw Alejandro (Entre Parentesis) with Grupo Frontera Como Donde y Cuando Nassau Ultima Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro Monotonia Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Bizarrap TQG with KAROL G Acrositico - Milan y Sasha Copa Vacia with Manuel Turizo El Jefe with Fuerza Regida Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Tiesto Remix with Bizarrap Punteria - Vinyl Version with Cardi B

