Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” Retailer Photos Revealed

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro, an iconic silhouette from Kobe Bryant's signature line, is set to make waves with its upcoming "Philly" colorway. This iteration pays homage to Bryant's roots, featuring a patriotic blend of red, white, and blue hues. The vibrant color scheme represents Bryant's connection to Philadelphia, where he spent his formative years honing his basketball skills. With its bold design and rich symbolism, the "Philly" colorway captures the essence of Bryant's legacy both on and off the court.

Fans of the Kobe line can expect this release to evoke a sense of nostalgia while celebrating Bryant's enduring impact on the game of basketball. As anticipation builds for the release of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly," sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. With its striking colorway and timeless design, this sneaker is sure to become a sought-after gem among fans and collectors alike. Stay tuned for the official drop of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly," as Bryant's legacy continues to inspire a new generation of athletes and sneaker aficionados.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 “Multi-Color” Releasing This May: Photos

"Philly" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Image via JD Sports UK

This sneaker mainly showcases striking tones of blue, enhanced by understated stripes on the sides for extra style. The red-outlined Nike swoosh creates a striking contrast against the predominantly blue look. Split between blue and white, the midsole maintains the classic Kobe vibe, sure to delight fans eagerly awaiting this release.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” will be released on April 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver” Receives Retailer Photos

[Via]