Tonesa Welch Admits She's "Not Happy" About "BMF" Portrayal

Tonesa Welch is excited to tell her own side of the story.

BYCole Blake
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 2, 2023

Tonesa Welch says she's not happy about the portrayal of her on the show, BMF. Speaking with The Neighborhood Talk at the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend, she explained her issues with the character that La La Anthony presented on screen. She was at the ceremony to promote the new BET+ film, First Lady of BMF.

“I’m not happy about it,” she explained. “They’re everywhere with their story. I don’t know who I am in that story. Every Friday I gotta get anxiety cause I don’t know what I’m doing next. Am I dating a teenager? Is he buying me a home? Is his baby mama beating me up? I don’t know what to expect.”

Read More: BMF's First Lady Tonesa Welch Calls Out Series For Making Character A "Pedophile"

Tonesa Welch Attends NAACP Image Awards

Tonesa Welch at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

It's not the first time she's criticized BMF. Back in February, she accused the show of having the character she inspired look like a pedophile. "WTF who wrote this part of the Story," Welch said. "Terri 17 I’m 26 years my Husband a king pen but I’m having sex with a 17 year old who’s supposedly still in high school. So before Terri goes on the run he comes to my job, its close for the day we sneak in the janitors room and have Sex. I guess he’s to young to have an apartment he’s still in high school or lives with his parents. I guess they have Markisha looking like a pedophile. If This was reverse and Markisha was 17 years old y’all be trying to put him in jail."

Tonesa Welch Speaks On "BMF"

At the NAACP Image Awards, First Lady of BMF competed for Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special, and Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tonesa Welch on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kash Doll Defends La La Anthony’s Role In “BMF”

