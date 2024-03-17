Wendy Williams' Shocking Docuseries Earnings Spark Outrage Amid Exploitation Allegations

Even prior to its release, Lifetime's new docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? has been a hot topic of debate. The project documents the beloved personality's battle with addiction, financial struggles, and more. Early previews sparked concern among fans, who began to grow suspicious that she was being exploited by producers. This speculation was only compounded when days before the release, it was revealed that Williams was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. Producers have since denied knowing of Williams' diagnosis during filming.

Now, Williams' earnings from the docuseries have been revealed, even further fueling outrage. Reportedly, she was paid $400K. While that's certainly no small chunk of change, some fans think she deserved far more for the project, which put some of her most vulnerable moments on display. Allegedly, the 18-page contract she signed in 2023 with Lifetime's parent company outlines a payment plan, which would see her earn $100K per episode of the docuseries. She was also reportedly given a daily stipend of $1K to cover hair, makeup, and other grooming costs.

Read More: Wendy Williams' Guardian Shares New Details Of Her Condition In Unsealed Docuseries Lawsuit

Wendy Williams Reportedly Earned $400K

Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on August 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Producers of the doc continue to face scrutiny for their participation in the project, particularly considering some recent revelations about Williams' financial situation. Earlier this month, for example, it was reported that there was a federal tax lien imposed on her NYC condo. Reports suggest that the icon owes the government $558,451.57 in unpaid taxes. Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter also recently accused Williams' own sister of taking advantage of her financially.

Allegedly, her sister took roughly $15 million from her while she was undergoing treatment in Florida. What do you think of Where Is Wendy Williams? What about the personality's reported earnings from the docuseries? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Wendy Williams Reportedly Owes Over $500K, Feds Hit Her With Tax Lien

[Via]