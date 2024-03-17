Wendy Williams' Shocking Docuseries Earnings Spark Outrage Amid Exploitation Allegations

Producers of the controversial doc continue to be accused of taking advantage of Williams and her condition.

BYCaroline Fisher
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening

Even prior to its release, Lifetime's new docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? has been a hot topic of debate. The project documents the beloved personality's battle with addiction, financial struggles, and more. Early previews sparked concern among fans, who began to grow suspicious that she was being exploited by producers. This speculation was only compounded when days before the release, it was revealed that Williams was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. Producers have since denied knowing of Williams' diagnosis during filming.

Now, Williams' earnings from the docuseries have been revealed, even further fueling outrage. Reportedly, she was paid $400K. While that's certainly no small chunk of change, some fans think she deserved far more for the project, which put some of her most vulnerable moments on display. Allegedly, the 18-page contract she signed in 2023 with Lifetime's parent company outlines a payment plan, which would see her earn $100K per episode of the docuseries. She was also reportedly given a daily stipend of $1K to cover hair, makeup, and other grooming costs.

Read More: Wendy Williams' Guardian Shares New Details Of Her Condition In Unsealed Docuseries Lawsuit

Wendy Williams Reportedly Earned $400K

Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on August 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Producers of the doc continue to face scrutiny for their participation in the project, particularly considering some recent revelations about Williams' financial situation. Earlier this month, for example, it was reported that there was a federal tax lien imposed on her NYC condo. Reports suggest that the icon owes the government $558,451.57 in unpaid taxes. Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter also recently accused Williams' own sister of taking advantage of her financially.

Allegedly, her sister took roughly $15 million from her while she was undergoing treatment in Florida. What do you think of Where Is Wendy Williams? What about the personality's reported earnings from the docuseries? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Wendy Williams Reportedly Owes Over $500K, Feds Hit Her With Tax Lien

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018 Presented By Macy's - Arrivals &amp; Front RowPop CultureWendy Williams Reportedly Owes Over $500K, Feds Hit Her With Tax Lien
2018 The Hunter Foundation GalaPop CultureWendy Williams' Guardian Shares New Details Of Her Condition In Unsealed Docuseries Lawsuit
Vulture Festival Presented By AT&amp;T - Milk Studios, Day 1Pop CultureWendy Williams' Documentary Producers Admit They Wouldn't Have Filmed Her If They Knew She Had Dementia
US-TELEVISION-ENTERTAINMENTPop CultureWendy Williams Was Exploited By Documentary Producers, Publicist Alleges