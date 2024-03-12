Insane Clown Posse & Benzino Nearly Went To "War," Violent J Recalls

Insane Clown Posse rapper Violent J says Benzino once threatened "to go war" with the group after he trolled him in a comment on Instagram. He recalled the feud during a recent appearance on The Adam & Wack Show. Violent J also explained that he resented Benzino for never featuring them in The Source during the height of their popularity.

“I almost got into it with Benzino,” Violent J revealed. “I dunno what mood I was in but I’m flipping through Instagram and I see Benzino. And I don’t follow him, it just came up and he looked like he’s doing stud poses. Damn, he’s feeling himself hard. Then I said, ‘He’d probably f*ck himself if he could.’ I did not think he would ever see that. In the morning, he’s like, ‘I’ma f*ck you up, we gonna go to war.’ And I was just like, ‘Woah.'”

“Me and Benzino got on the text and he was like, ‘I’ma go to war, I’ma f*ck you up. Who the f*ck you f*cking with? I respected you until you dissed me for no reason,'” he continued. “So I was like, ‘What the f*ck, bro? It was a joke, I don’t know if you roid raging or what but relax, man, it’s a joke.'” Eventually, Violent J apologized and the two made amends. “I took an unnecessary shot," he admitted. "I was like, ‘Yo man, I’m sorry. That was my bad, dawg.’ He was real cool about it. He was like, ‘You’re right man, but I respect you now. You muthaf*ckas are legends and we should’ve paid more attention.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, the group discussed longevity in the music industry, Drake, Vanilla Ice, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Insane Clown Posse and Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

