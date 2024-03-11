John Cena Accused Of Participating In Naked "Humiliation Ritual" At The Oscars

The conspiracy theories are running rampant.

BYAlexander Cole
JCPenney &amp; Tapout Brand Ambassador John Cena Event

John Cena has become a massive star in Hollywood. Overall, he has been getting roles in some big movies, and some believe he is on a similar trajectory to The Rock. In fact, Cena got to present at The Oscars last night. However, his presentation proved to be a controversial one and for good reason. As many of you have already seen, Cena had to present naked, although he did have some protection on in case of any issues. He got quite a few laughs from the crowd, and it was a pretty big moment on social media.

Hollywood is a place that is wrapped up in conspiracy theories. Consequently, there were quite a few people who jumped to conclusions amid Cena's presentation. For example, over at The Neighborhood Talk, there were many who likened the evening to some sort of "humiliation ritual" for Cena. "Humiliation ritual.. I don't what bro is on but he about to blow after that," one person wrote. "I know a humiliation ritual when I see one," said another. Others simply posted gifs of Katt Williams, who told Shannon Sharpe about the concept of humiliation rituals.

Read More: John Cena Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?

John Cena At The Oscars

In today's times, it feels like people are more than willing to jump to conclusions. There is this propensity to interpret everything in bad faith. Conspiracy theories are running rampant everywhere you look, and Hollywood is one of the targets of this line of thinking. Perhaps Cena just thought it would be funny. However, we will probably never know why they decided to go with this.

Let us know what you thought about the The Oscars, in the comments section below. Do you believe this was some sort of humiliation ritual? If so, why? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: John Cena Set For Suprise "Barbie" Movie Appearance

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
john cenaTVJohn Cena Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?
"The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza - ArrivalsTVJohn Cena Steps Out In A School Girl Skirt & High Heels, Social Media Reacts
Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesTVWWE Needs To Take John Cena's Advice
John Cena TikTok RestaurantTVWWE News: John Cena Shuts Down Fan Making TikTok Video Outside Restaurant