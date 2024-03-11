John Cena Accused Of Participating In Naked "Humiliation Ritual" At The Oscars

John Cena has become a massive star in Hollywood. Overall, he has been getting roles in some big movies, and some believe he is on a similar trajectory to The Rock. In fact, Cena got to present at The Oscars last night. However, his presentation proved to be a controversial one and for good reason. As many of you have already seen, Cena had to present naked, although he did have some protection on in case of any issues. He got quite a few laughs from the crowd, and it was a pretty big moment on social media.

Hollywood is a place that is wrapped up in conspiracy theories. Consequently, there were quite a few people who jumped to conclusions amid Cena's presentation. For example, over at The Neighborhood Talk, there were many who likened the evening to some sort of "humiliation ritual" for Cena. "Humiliation ritual.. I don't what bro is on but he about to blow after that," one person wrote. "I know a humiliation ritual when I see one," said another. Others simply posted gifs of Katt Williams, who told Shannon Sharpe about the concept of humiliation rituals.

John Cena At The Oscars

In today's times, it feels like people are more than willing to jump to conclusions. There is this propensity to interpret everything in bad faith. Conspiracy theories are running rampant everywhere you look, and Hollywood is one of the targets of this line of thinking. Perhaps Cena just thought it would be funny. However, we will probably never know why they decided to go with this.

Let us know what you thought about the The Oscars, in the comments section below. Do you believe this was some sort of humiliation ritual? If so, why? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

