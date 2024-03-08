Antonio Brown Posts AI Art Of Him Kissing Taylor Swift

Antonio Brown has taken shots at the Swifties as the controversial ex-NFLer posted AI art of Taylor Swift. The image shows Brown, decked out in his Steelers uniform, kissing Swift in front of a crowd of cheering Asian fans. Furthermore, Brown tagged Swift in the photo, as well as his CTESPN brand. However, fans were quick to note that Brown was likely about to face a wave of hate from the dedicated Swiftie fandom.

Of course, it's far from the first time that Brown has angered a popular figure's fanbase. In a shot at Swift last year, the former wide receiver recently tweeted out a picture of Ariana Grande in his Steelers jersey alongside Mac Miller's mother presumably getting ready for a Steelers game. “I had baddies at the game before the announcements…….. Arianators,” Brown captioned the photo. However, the picture did not go over well with Mac's fanbase. For many of Miller's fans, the inclusion of his mother takes the post beyond the pale. "Nah you foul for this fam," one fan wrote. Another added, "Don't disrespect Mac". Brown even faced backlash from prominent fandom sources.

Taylor Swift Considering Legal Action Over NSFW AI Images

However, it's safe to say that Swift isn't exactly a fan of AI art. In January, it was reported that Swift was considering legal action against the perpetrators of a wave of NSFW AI images that hit social media. “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear. These fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone. Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.” a Swift team member told The Daily Mail.

Swifties rallied around the star as the images, which primarily showed Swift in sexual situations with Chiefs fans and players, spread across social media. "PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT" began trending on X, with the accounts primarily responsible for perpetuating the images swiftly suspended. However, the incident served to highlight the devastating power that current AI image technology has regarding things such as "celebrity deepfakes".

