Killer Mike Proposes Child Support Change To Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Killer Mike has an idea to change the way child support works in the United States and proposed the solution to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In a video shared on YouTube, Mike speaks with the presidential candidate at a barbershop in Atlanta.

Mike began by clarifying that his jumping in the video was not an official endorsement of the candidate. He then proposed his change for child support: “This is the two-year plan: first two years are debt free. You don’t have to pay anything back so she doesn’t have to drag him into court and the court can say you owe us money for investing in your child in food programs and head start programs because in those two years he has the option to then go to a trade school. In my community, the girls are going to college and graduating. They have no men to marry because the boys are not going to college in the same way.” By the end of the conversation ends, Kennedy jokes, "Do you wanna be Vice President?"

Killer Mike Speaks In Support Of Bernie Sanders

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 16: Rapper Killer Mike speaks in support of Bernie Sanders during the Democratic candidate's HBCU Tour and Rally At Atlanta University Center at Atlanta University Center on February 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

While Mike isn't endorsing Kennedy, he previously defended Ice Cube for posing in a picture with the controversial figure. "@icecube helped my generation gain knowledge of self and be fiercely proud of being black in AmeriKKKa while providing an example of what self motivation and determination can do from Music to movies to the Big 3,” Killer Mike wrote on social media at the time. “He is an example of ‘A black man can.’ I admire love and respect. Thank U Cube." Check out Mike's conversation with Kennedy below.

Killer Mike Speaks With RFK Jr.

The comments come after Mike won three awards at the Grammys, earlier this month, including the highly-coveted Album of the Year honor. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike on HotNewHipHop.

