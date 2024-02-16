Drake Dubbed A "Baddie" For His Latest Duck Face Selfie

Drake is someone who is consistently roasted by his own fanbase. Overall, it is hard for the artist to do anything without being made fun of. These days, he is mostly being called zesty for the way he talks or poses in photos. Quite frankly, there is a very clear implication when calling someone "zesty," although it has remained acceptable. Regardless, if Drizzy posts a new photo of himself, you better believe people are going to call him "sassy" or another synonym. However, he does not seem to care.

Over the last month or so, he has completely leaned into the jokes. He posts whatever he wants, whenever he wants. It is pretty admirable and it showcases he has a ton of confidence. Confidence is one of those things that can be hard to come by, but Drizzy has it in droves. That said, it should come as no surprise that he came through with another selfie on his IG story recently. In the photo below, Drizzy embraces the duck face aesthetic that was popular years ago. Consequently, he is being roasted, yet again.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

Drake Roasted For Merely Existing

In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, fans could be found clowning on the rapper. There were various gifs of him twerking, which is pretty hilarious. "He be going from zaddy to baddie love a versatile queen," one person wrote. "Drake is the most unserious person out here. He really don’t care," said another. At this point, you should continue to expect Drake to act in this way on social media. No one is going to make him change his mind, and that's that. These kinds of posts will keep happening until his phone is taken away for good.

Let us know what you think of the new Drake selfie, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success