Mero Explains Desus Split To Joe Budden & Carmelo Anthony

Mero recently stopped by 7PM In Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Joe Budden for a very engaging conversation. At one point, the Dominican-American media multi-hyphenate spoke of the end of his working partnership with Desus and what the core differences were. "I'ma keep it a buck," Mero began his remarks. "At first, I was upset. It's the business. There's no friends in the business. I got four kids, two mortgages, you know what I'm saying? You know where I live, Joe, the taxes are cr*zy. I got real life situations going on. So I'm like, 'Yo, if we get an offer from Draft Kings for 1.5 before they got logos on the NBA court.' And you're like, 'Nah, bro, this ain't it.'

"And I'm like, 'Nah, fam, I'm gambling illegally right now,'" The Kid Mero continued. "'This s**t is legal in Jersey. I just moved here, trying not to fail on it. This is going places, bro. We need to do this' And they're like, 'Nah'? I'm like, 'F**k outta here!' That's the beginning of like, 'Alright, this s**t is corroded.'

The Kid Mero Speaks On What Prompted Desus Split

"So the situation was, we were in two different places in life, right?" Mero went on. "I was very much so aiming for ownership. Being a production company, owning your IP, because that's life or death in media. If you own your s**t, you're good. If you know that, you go into it with a certain approach, you know what I mean? I need longevity, I need ownership. We've developed this s**t out the mud, so this is us, we're owners. We're not selling this to nobody, the key word here is licensing. I'll license this s**t to you for a term, you know, two years, or one and one. But selling your IP, bro, selling your name? It seems like they're preparing Desus for Hollywood. Like, that next level. I heard that, and I was just like, 'Bro, you know what's cr*zy? No!'

"The next level of Hollywood was the three of us -– Desus, Victor, myself -– sitting down with Judd Apatow, and saying, 'Yo, we're going to do a movie,'" he concluded. "The movie gets written, and Desus is like, 'I ain't really feeling this s**t.' When I know, in the business mind, when you do a movie with this guy, you're not just doing a movie with this guy. This dude is like a kingmaker in the film industry. If you get in there and you make a banger with him, you're solidified. That's what makes you get up to the next level. A conversation happened a couple of times, and it was just very like, 'Alright, no doubt.' From business." For more news on Desus, Mero, Joe Budden, and Carmelo Anthony, check back in with HNHH.

