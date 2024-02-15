Soulja Boy Cops A Basketball Court In His Penthouse, Fans Call Cap

Soulja Boy appeared to flex a full-size basketball court in his home. The rapper called himself the "first rapper to have a basketball court in their penthouse." Soulja appeared to use penthouse to distinguish himself from the likes of Drake, who has a full-sized basketball court at his home.

However, fans were quick to call cap on Soulja's claims. A number of commenters pointed out that Soulja was showing off a well-known penthouse at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas. It's not hard to spot, given that the court is literally emblazoned with the hotel's branding. It's unclear if Soulja was trolling or genuinely trying to pass off the suite as his own. Do you think Soulja is copping or trolling? Let us know in the comments.

Adin Ross & Soulja Boy Trolled By Twerking Prankster On OmeTV

Meanwhile, Adin Ross and Soulja might have to beat some allegations after an incident during their recent joint livestream some week. While using the chat roulette site OmeTV, the pair stopped to appreciate a user they connected to twerking. However, the pair were quick to cut the connection and move on to the next person as the twerking individual revealed themselves to be male and not female as the two men had believed.

"Elsewhere, Soulja had a very simple reaction to the news that YouTuber Charleston White had been jumped at a recent show. The rapper simply laughed for several minutes when informed about the incident. He went as far as to call a friend and add them to the livestream so that they could laugh about it as well. Soulja isn't the biggest fan of White by any stretch of the imagination, having been maced by him. "If I knew that you n-ggas was gon’ get on the internet, talk all of this gangsta sh-t, all of this crazy sh-t, and reach in your girl purse and start spraying pepper spray in the air running, n-gga, like it’s a trail, n-gga, running with pepper spray. What the f-ck? You n-ggas so scared of me, y’all n-ggas gotta pull pepper spray out your b-tch’s purse?" Soulja said.

