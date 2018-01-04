Berner & Wiz Khalifa Cruise Around The City In The "Gettin' It" Video

BY Aron A. 3.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Berner & Fresh drop off the video for "Gettin' It."

Berner's hardly ever taking a break from working. Whether it's music or the several business ventures on his plate, he's always pushing forward. The rapper dropped off a studio album and two mixtapes in 2017 and is already gearing to release his upcoming project, The Big Pescado, in the coming weeks. In anticipation, he releases the video for his latest single "Gettin It" featuring Fresh and produced by the legendary Scott Storch.

Berner and Taylor Gang head huncho, Wiz Khalifa, cruise around and smoke dope in the new video for "Gettin It." Scott Storch samples Too $hort's single of the same name for the track and Berner comes through honing $hort's energy on the track. It's a great introduction to what he and Storch have been cooking up.

Berner's The Big Pescado, which is entirely produced by Scott Storch, drops January 16th and includes features from The Game, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Shy Glizzy, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign and more.


About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images Music Berner Shares "The Big Pescado" Tracklist, Produced Entirely By Scott Storch 6.4K
News Stream Berner's "The Big Pescado" Project 14.9K
News Berner Drops Off New Project "Paulie Cicero" 3.6K
Mixtapes Berner Recruits Wiz Khalifa, Chevy Woods, Twista & More For "11/11" 8.6K
Comments 1