Berner & Wiz Khalifa Cruise Around The City In The "Gettin' It" Video

Berner & Fresh drop off the video for "Gettin' It."

Berner and Taylor Gang head huncho, Wiz Khalifa , cruise around and smoke dope in the new video for "Gettin It." Scott Storch samples Too $hort's single of the same name for the track and Berner comes through honing $hort's energy on the track. It's a great introduction to what he and Storch have been cooking up.

Berner 's hardly ever taking a break from working. Whether it's music or the several business ventures on his plate, he's always pushing forward. The rapper dropped off a studio album and two mixtapes in 2017 and is already gearing to release his upcoming project, The Big Pescado, in the coming weeks. In anticipation, he releases the video for his latest single "Gettin It" featuring Fresh and produced by the legendary Scott Storch.

