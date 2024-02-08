Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Listening Party In New York Will Cost You A Pretty Penny

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign will be dropping off Vultures on Friday. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest albums of the entire year. However, it is unknown if it will actually come out on time. Furthermore, this is just the first volume. There will be other volumes coming out over the course of the next two months, and fans are excited to hear all of it. Yesterday, Ye dropped the music video for "Talking / Once Again." The first of these tracks featured none other than North West.

Tonight, Kanye and Ty will be at the United Center in Chicago where they will offer a listening party for the new album. Last night, it was revealed that there would actually be another big release party. This time around, it will take place on Friday night at the UBS Arena in New York. The album will already be out by then, however, this is still a unique experience for fans who want to go. Unfortunately, it is going to be expensive. According to BrooklynVegan, tickets start at $140 USD. Considering how TicketMaster works, those prices could skyrocket based on early demand.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Ready Their Album

"Fans will have the rare opportunity to experience Vultures, Volume 1 in a high-fidelity audio and visual showcase, crafted by YE and Ty Dolla Sign," the press release reads. "This event marks a historic moment as attendees will listen to the album together with the artists and album collaborators. This gathering promises to be an iconic moment in music history, bringing together special guests, album collaborators, and fans in a celebration of creativity and innovation.”

Let us know if you plan on going to the listening party, in the comments section down below. What are your expectations for Vultures? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

