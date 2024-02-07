Brock Purdy Responds To Viral Lee Harvey Oswald Meme

Brock Purdy has addressed the meme circulating on social media that he looks like JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. When he asked about the comparison, Purdy was not thrilled by it, dismissing it politely during a media session ahead of the Super Bowl before moving on. The meme had gone viral throughout the week after someone announced that they had "finally figured out" who Brock Purdy reminded them of. While there is some similarity, it's fairly fleeting. Furthermore, it's not as apparent as, say, Ted Cruz's resemblance to the Zodiac Killer.

However, given the expanded media access that comes with the Super Bowl every year, weird questions are now par for the course. Last year, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni which players he wouldn't let his daughter date. Sirianni's answer was that his daughter was four years old. While weird questions are now seen as part of the run-up, it never fails to annoy people. To many fans, and journalists, it points to too lax of a credentialing policy and people trying too hard to go viral as the "weird question asker".

Cam Newton Defends His Brock Purdy Take

Meanwhile, Cam Newton recently defended his argument that Purdy is far from the best player on the Niners. "I never said that Brock Purdy was trash, I said he was a game manager. That isn't hate, that's just facts. But to earn the game-changer label, you need to be the best player on the offensive side of the ball. And Purdy isn't that. He is maybe the tenth-best player on that Niners team," Newton argued. As for his best offensive player for the Niners? It was "obviously" Christian McCaffery.

However, fans were split on whether they agreed with Newton. "Why are we acting like Cam is wrong? Purdy does his job at a high-level & makes a ton of great plays. He’s in a system that allows him to do that. He’s a solid game manager who has been able to keep this team moving," one fan argued. "The @49ers would not be in the situation they are now since he started without Brock Purdy and people just don’t want to give him the due because of where he was drafted," another countered. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

