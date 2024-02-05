Jacob Elordi Accused Of Assaulting Radio Producer For Bad Joke

Jacob Elordi recently received assault accusations from a radio producer in Australia, which led to a full-on investigation from New South Wales' police department. Moreover, according to Variety, this claim comes from producer Joshua Fox, who works on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM. His account, shared on the program's most recent broadcast, is that he ran into the actor at a Sydney hotel and jokingly asked him for his bathwater to give to colleague Jackie O, a reference to his recent appearance in the film Saltburn that received multiple Golden Globes nominations this year. However, an important element of this story is that Fox filmed him during this, and he requested that he stop and get rid of relevant clips.

"'I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence,'" Fox seemingly recalled telling Jacob Elordi. "And then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat." This is all speculative and based on accusations at press time, and the police investigation will likely yield more solid results. For now, though, the Euphoria star is in pretty hot water, and we're waiting on more solid accounts to confirm or deny this.

Jacob Elordi At GQ's 2023 Men Of The Year Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Jacob Elordi attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Furthermore, New South Wales Police issued a statement on the matter of Jacob Elordi. "Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs," they expressed regarding Olivia Jade Giannulli's ex. "Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing."

Meanwhile, this contrasts heavily with the Brisbane native's usual demeanor and poise in public appearances. A recent example is his stint on The Kelly Clarkson Show, on which he praised Eminem for teaching him an American accent. Hopefully this situation finds a conclusion in a way that doesn't push the drama further. For more news on Jacob Elordi and the entertainment world, check back in with HNHH.

