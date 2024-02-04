Drake Performs Alongside Massive Bra During "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?"

Almost immediately after kicking off his It's All A Blur tour in July of last year, Drake was greeted by fans throwing their bras at him onstage, which became a running joke throughout the remainder of the tour. The bras just kept getting bigger, as concertgoers began to seek out the largest bras they could find to get a reaction out of the Toronto-born performer. He leaned into the gag, and even slid in the DMs of one lucky bra thrower, who was later offered a collaboration with Playboy.

He's since begun an extension of the tour, the It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? tour, with J. Cole. The duo started their run on Friday evening with a performance in Tampa, FL. They impressed fans with performances of "In The Morning," "First Person Shooter," and more. Drake even rocked a spine-inspired fit during the show, which raised eyebrows and got mixed reactions from fans.

Read More: Drake Appears To Shade Rihanna During "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Opening Night

Drake Debuts New Stage Prop

Of course, supporters are also curious about what they can expect to see onstage, and it looks like Drizzy didn't disappoint there either. During the show, he debuted a massive bra hanging over the stage, a nod to the aforementioned bra-throwing antics. The prop has also left fans split. Some argue that it's too distracting or corny while others are amused.

"Can people near the bra see?" one Instagram user wonders. Another says, "After all them G cup bras thrown at him, I don’t blame him." What do you think of Drake debuting a giant bra as a stage prop on the It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? tour? Do you think the bra is too much? Are you looking forward to seeing what else he'll come up with? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake Gets Clowned Online For Bizarre New Tour Outfit

[Via]