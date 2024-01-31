Charleston White Storms Out Of Uncomfortable Interview: Watch

It goes without saying that Charleston White is a pretty wild character, but even he has limits and is quick to call out any disrespect. During a recent podcast appearance, for example, the personality was forced to walk out early, as he felt that the interview wasn't going in the direction he expected. In a new clip, he's seen getting into a verbal spat with the two hosts before storming off and telling his crew to give the hosts their money back.

Even after Charleston marched off camera, the hosts persisted, telling him to "get [his] old a**, sensitive a**" back to his seat. He obviously refused and eventually walked out the door, shouting complaints about the interviewers' lack of professionalism. To be fair, the interviewers didn't appear to be huge fans of White. Commenters can agree that the conversation had taken an uncomfortable turn for him and viewers alike.

Charleston White Gets Fed Up

"Started the convo with '[ninja emoji] wtf is wrong with you, what’s your angle??' And wondered why he walked off. Energy was wrong from the beginning," one Twitter user writes. "Can’t support that, and why would Charleston even entertain it anyways," another says. Some commenters, on the other hand, argue that Charleston White gives off similar energy in his conversations with others, and simply got a taste of what he's been dishing out for years. Either way, it's clear he wasn't a fan.

This isn't the first time White was captured storming away from a video shoot, however. Last month, he teamed up with YouTuber Unghetto to chat with 20 different women. When he was paired with a transgender woman, however, he stomped away, and even later threatened to take legal action. What do you think of Charleston White walking out of a recent interview? Should he have stayed? Who do you think was in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

