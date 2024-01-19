Ari Lennox Details Her Excruciating IUD Experience

It's always a good idea to keep oneself protected with some form of contraception, but according to Ari Lennox, it doesn't always come without a cost. The performer recently took to social media to share her own traumatic experience of getting an IUD inserted. Unfortunately, she wasn't informed of the potential side effects that could arise after the procedure, which turned out to be incredibly painful for her.

“I almost collapsed. I did collapse. The little insert joint, collapsation,” she begins in a new clip. “First of all, I went by myself. I’m talking ’bout the sh*t women go through, y’all. Birth control is hard because you can do the hormonal ones; now you’re dealing with all kinds of hormonal stuff and you’re gaining weight and there’s a lot of emotions — I already have a lot of emotions.”

Ari Lennox Claims She "Collapsed" After Getting IUD

“The idea of like birth control on top of that? Oh my God. It’s literally giving The Purge,” she explained, further revealing why she opted for a nonhormonal birth control option. When she got the device inserted, however, it ended up being “the most painful” thing she had ever experienced. She then had to drive herself back home after the procedure, and was forced to make a pitstop at a nearby CVS to wait for the pain to subside.

“After that, I thought I could drive myself. I was in so much pain, I drove into a parking lot of the CVS,” she said, “I couldn’t move, I couldn’t drive home. I was in so much pain, I had to lay down until I felt better.” Luckily, a friend was eventually able to Uber to her to take her home, as she was in too much pain to do it herself. What do you think of Ari Lennox sharing her excruciating experience of getting an IUD? Do you agree with her take on birth control? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

