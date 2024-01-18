Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year Of The Dragon" Release Date Revealed

Overall, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the greatest sneakers ever made. Although it has been around for over 40 years at this point, it remains a shoe that the fans love. Ultimately, that will probably never change. After all, this sneaker is a classic with a silhouette that will stand the test of time. It is hard to imagine a world in which this particular shoe would not be fashionable. One could argue that a world without this shoe is a world that is simply not worth living in.

All hyperbole aside, this silhouette is always a big part of Nike's special collections. One such collection is the Chinese New Year capsule. This year is going to be the "Year of the Dragon" which means some very cool sneakers are on the way. Below, you can see the Nike Air Force 1 Low version of the "Year Of The Dragon" collection. It is most definitely a cool shoe and the images do a great job of showcasing that.

"Year Of The Dragon" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe is covered in a nice and creamy shade of beige. This tone is found all throughout the sneaker and even on the white midsole. Furthermore, we get a blue jewel swoosh on the side panel near the toe box. From there, a red tag is placed on the tongue of the shoe. Lastly, there is a dragon-inspired charm that hangs off of the bottom of the laces.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new Nike Air Force 1 Low is going to be dropping on February 1st. Moreover, it is going to cost $135 USD. Overall, this is a great shoe if you are looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest releases from your favorite brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

