State Property: Where Are They Now?

Over two decades ago, the rap collective State Property emerged from the gritty streets of Philadelphia. Comprising talented young artists Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, Young Chris, Freeway, Neef Buck, Omillio Sparks, and Oschino Vasquez, the group gained recognition for their vivid storytelling abilities. Over the years, however, State Property has faced many challenges. Likewise, they have gone through several transformations. Along the way, they lost the popularity they had in the early 2000s. As a result, not many Hip Hop heads in this current generation are aware of the group’s history and success. Nonetheless, despite everything, State Property is still kicking. Here’s what the iconic rap group has been up to.

State Property Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

Following their formation in 2000, the group’s eponymous debut album was released on January 29, 2002. It served as a powerful introduction, and showcased the group’s undeniable chemistry and individual talents. A year later, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop,” the lead single of their sophomore album, dropped. It remains State Property’s highest-charting song to date, and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Soon after “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop,” The Chain Gang Vol. 2 was released. It received favorable reviews and peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 chart.

Unfortunately, in 2004, Beanie Sigel was incarcerated after being convicted of federal weapons charges. He ended up serving time for a year, and the entire situation put strain on State Property. By the time Sigel was released in 2005, the group’s relationship had gone sour. Soon after, the group disbanded. Following their separation, each member of the group went on to pursue solo endeavors. It wasn’t until 2018 that State Property reunited with their Now or Never tour . While they have stayed together since then, the group has yet to release any new material.

Beanie Sigel

Beanie Sigel

Beanie Sigel achieved solo success even before State Property released their debut album. The emcee’s first album, The Truth, was released in 2000. Since then, The State Property frontman has dropped six additional solo albums, and several collaborative albums as well. Over the years, Sigel has had several legal issues, and been arrested multiple times. However, he seems to have mostly stayed out of trouble since 2014. The rapper’s most recent project is 2019’s Loyalty & Deceit, a collaborative album with Juma. He also revealed plans to record new music with AI.

Freeway

Freeway

45-year-old Freeway, much like Sigel, has kept busy with his solo career over the years. Philadelphia Freeway, his debut album, was released in 2003, and he has dropped multiple additional projects since. In 2015, Freeway was diagnosed with kidney failure, an experience that inspired his 2016 album Free Will. After releasing that album, he took some time away from music, returning in 2018 and releasing Think Free. Subsequently, in 2019, Freeway successfully underwent a kidney transplant.

Peedi Crakk

Peedi Crakk

Best known for featuring on Freeway’s 2003 track “Flipside,” Peedi Crakk has also put in work throughout the years. As a solo artist, Crakk has released ten albums. Comparatively, his more recent albums are not as successful as his older works. However, the quality of his music has arguably improved over the years. The rapper’s latest solo project, Crime Partners, was released on March 9, 2017.

Young Chris

Originally a member of the duo Young Gunz with fellow rapper Neef Buck, Chris has been grinding for over two decades. After State Property disbanded in 2005, the rapper got to work, recording solo material. By 2007, he released his self-titled debut project. After several additional projects, he released the first The Network mixtape in 2009. Since then, three more mixtapes have been added to the series, the most recent being The Network 4 (2017).

Neef Buck

Neef Buck

The second half of Young Gunz, Neef Buck is also an essential part of State Property. Over the years, like his group members, Buck has focused on growing his solo discography. Since the group separated, he has released many projects and several singles. Buck’s latest body of work is the ninth installment of his Forever Do Me mixtape series, which was released in 2018.

Omillio Sparks

Omillio Sparks

Sparks’ solo debut album, The Inauguration, was released in 2007. Subsequently, his sophomore album The Payback followed. Afterwards, not much was heard from him, and he kept a low profile until State Property reunited in 2018. In 2023 however, Sparks released a new album, The Mad Ave Movement.

Oschino Vasquez

Oschino Vasquez has been putting out solo material since the 2000s, like his State Property crew mates. Over the years, he has released a seven-part mixtape. The latest entry in the series, Appetizer 7, was released in 2017. While he has kept a low profile since the group disbanded, the rapper seems to still be very much in the game.