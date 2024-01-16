Yung Miami Stuns In Barely-There Bikini Top During Night Out

Yung Miami is living life right now.

2022 ONE MusicFest

Yung Miami is someone who has been in the public eye for quite a few years now. Overall, it all started when the City Girls blew up off of the song "Act Up." This subsequently led to a whole lot of success, and fans have followed them ever since. Although, as it stands, it seems like the group might be taking a bit of a break soon. JT and Miami are currently in the midst of teasing solo music. Furthermore, Miami is currently enjoying her media endeavors, which have also led to success.

Recently, we reported on how Yung Miami found herself at the club with the father of her child, Southside. Although the two are not together anymore, they seemed to be having a ton of fun in the club. Not to mention, they were vibing to Sexyy Red's "F My Baby Dad" track which definitely offered a nice dose of irony. During this club appearance, Yung Miami could be found showing off quite a bit of skin, especially on her upper half. She was wearing a designer bikini top, and yesterday, she decided to show it off even more.

Yung Miami Out On The Town

Above, you can see some snapshots that were posted by the artist and podcast host. Miami had on some designer leggings that matched the top. However, they were also see-through to the point where you could also see her black underwear. This was paired with some black heels, auburn hair, and a small black bag. The comments on Miami's post were a mixed bag. Her famous friends said she looked amazing. However, regular fans felt as though she was showing off a bit too much skin given the occasion.

Tell us what you think of Yung Miami and her outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

