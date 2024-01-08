7 Celebrities Who Have Admitted To Having Affairs

Throughout history, the public gaze on the lives of celebrities has been unrelenting. The spotlight is unforgiving, and the personal lives of stars often become a compelling narrative of their own. Within this narrative, few chapters are as scrutinized and dissected as the tales of cheating celebrities and extramarital affairs. This is one of the times when the fans NEVER forget.

Although it may come as a surprise to some, these affairs are quite common in the entertainment industry. In some way, it’s almost become a part of celebrity culture. Over the years, there have been countless rumors about cheating celebrities, and some have even been caught red-handed. Contrarily, some, although not outrightly caught, have admitted to having affairs. Whether through songs or statements, many of these celebrities have publicly owned up to their mistakes and admitted to cheating. Here’s a list of seven such celebrities who have done so.

7. Eric Benét

Eric Benet and Halle Berry at the premiere of "Evelyn" at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Ca. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

In the early 2000s, Eric Benét and Halle Berry’s marriage was in the spotlight, marked by their glamorous union and red-carpet appearances. However, the narrative took a dramatic turn when reports surfaced on Benét’s infidelity. Subsequently, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer admitted to cheating on Berry during their marriage, and they divorced soon after. Even for celebrities, cheating can be a dealbreaker sometimes. Speaking to People in 2005, Benét said, “We all know I cheated. It was out there. It’s a betrayal.”

6. Shawn Stockman

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 07: Sharonda Jones (L) and singer Shawn Stockman of Boys II Men attend the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Joining the list of celebrities who have admitted to cheating is Shawn Stockman. In 2016, the Boyz II Men singer uploaded a video apologizing to his wife Sharonda Jones for cheating. At the time, the two had been married for 15 years, and the news of his affair shocked fans. In the video, Stockman said, “I’m apologizing on record to my wife for my infidelity, about me doing things outside of the marriage that I’m not supposed to be doing with people who I had no business dealing with. For them to be as cavalier as to do the things that they did to try to break my family apart. I’m apologizing on record to my family and to anyone else that I have hurt.”

5. Tristan Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

Unfortunately, Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian is something that has happened more than once. This remains one of the biggest cheating scandals involving celebrities in recent years. In 2019, the couple broke up because Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with her good friend Jordyn Woods. However, in 2020, they reconciled and began dating again. Unfortunately, in 2022, after a paternity test revealed he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn child, it became evident he had cheated again. Addressing the topic, Thompson wrote a statement on his Instagram story. It read, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Singer Usher (right) with Tameka Foster (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage)

The famed R&B singer and his ex-wife Tameka Foster married in 2007 and divorced in 2009. Three years after their separation, in an interview with Oprah, Usher finally spoke about the end of his marriage. When Oprah asked the singer if he was faithful during their marriage, he responded, “I was faithful at heart, but not faithful all the way. Even having a conversation with another woman, period, about matters of your relationship or emotions is, in my opinion, not being faithful.”

3. Tiger Woods

KILDARE, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Tiger Woods and his wife Elin look on during the Opening Ceremony of the 2006 Ryder Cup at The K Club on September 21, 2006 in Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

One of the most famous sports celebrities, the legendary golfer Tiger Woods faced a highly publicized cheating scandal in 2009 when reports emerged of his extramarital affair. The situation involved multiple women coming forward, negatively impacting Woods’ personal and professional life. Following the statements from the women, Woods addressed the issue, and admitted to infidelity. In a statement that was posted on his website in December 2009, Woods wrote, “I am deeply aware of the disappointment and hurt that my infidelity has caused to so many people, most of all my wife and children.” Afterward, on August 23, 2010, Tigers Woods and Elin Nordegren, who had been married for six years, divorced.

2. Kevin Hart

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Sometime in 2017, Kevin Hart was unfaithful to his wife Eniko and he openly admitted to it on two known occasions. Firstly, in a video he uploaded on Instagram on September 17, 2017, he spoke about making a “bad error in judgment.” The post was captioned, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

Afterward, Hart appeared on The Breakfast Club on December 14th and addressed it again. Speaking about his then-pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, he said, “I'm hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f***ing massive mistake.” The actor seems to deeply regret being regarded as one of the celebrities with a cheating scandal.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Jay Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Undoubtedly, Jay-Z is one of the biggest celebrities with a cheating scandal on this list. Famously, his extramarital affair inspired, and is highlighted on Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed 2016 album, Lemonade. The album alluded to infidelity and relationship struggles, but neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé made explicit statements about it. However, in Jay-Z’s album 4:44, he addressed personal growth. On the track “4:44,” he apologized for his actions, suggesting that he had indeed been unfaithful.

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Relationship Timeline

