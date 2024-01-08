Charlamagne Tha God Disagrees With Katt Williams, Defends Kevin Hart

Charlamagne Tha God says that Katt Williams was wrong for accusing Kevin Hart of being an industry plant during his explosive interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Speaking about the comments with Andrew Schulz on their The Brilliant Idiots show, Charlamagne explained why he felt the legendary comedian was being unfair to Hart.

"I saw Katt say something too about Kevin Hart… Kevin Hart’s come-up wasn’t organic. I totally disagree with that,” he said. “I totally disagree with that, and the reason I totally disagree with that is because we watched Kev not succeed in Hollywood. We watched his NBC sitcom, I think it was NBC, we watched his sitcom not succeed in Hollywood. We watched Soul Plane not do well."

Read More: Katt Williams Is "Calling For Help," Faizon Love Theorizes After "Club Shay Shay" Appearance

Charlamagne Tha God & Andrew Schulz Perform In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz perform at Highline Ballroom on September 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Williams described Hart as a "plant" during a fiery rant about the comedina. "No one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams said. "He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called 'Soul Plane' that he was leading? No, we've never heard of that before that person, or since that person. What do you think a 'plant' is?" Check out Charlamagne's response to the comments below.

Charlamagne Discusses Kevin Hart-Katt Williams Feud

Hart fired back at Williams on Twitter afterward, while promoting his film, Lift, writing: "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ. It’s honestly sad." Be on the lookout for further updates on the fallout from Katt Williams' recent Club Shay Shay appearance on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Katt Williams Clarifies Rumor About Helping Migos Amid Finacial Struggles

[Via]