Playboi Carti Wields Chainsaw At A Strip Club In New Photos

Playboi Carti has a big year ahead of him, with new music on the horizon and a tour underway. He's currently gearing up to drop a new album, believed to be titled I Am Music or Music. It's expected in full sometime this month. He's already given fans a taste of what's to come with "2024," "H00DBYAIR," "Over," and more. Most recently, he even joined forces with Travis Scott for "BACKR00MS."

Despite having his hands full, the Atlanta-born MC spent his evening at a strip club recently. He shared some photos from the night out on Instagram, and they're even wilder than followers would expect. He's seen wearing a floor-length fur jacket on a stage flooded with cash, wielding a chainsaw alongside several dancers. “CHAINSAW N CLUB IS CR*ZY CHAT,” the photos are captioned. It remains unclear why exactly Playboi Carti decided to bring a power tool to the club, but based on his comments section, fans think it's "iconic."

Playboi Carti's Night Out

Playboi Carti continues to build anticipation for his upcoming release, and fans can't wait to hear what else he has up his sleeve. Some of them were recently left disappointed, however, amid rumors that he's rescheduling select dates on his Antagonist tour. A screenshot from the Orlando Kia Center's website started making its rounds on social media today, which lists his January 25 performance as postponed. Moreover, all previously listed tour dates have been removed from his own website, only compounding speculation.

He's yet to confirm or deny plans to postpone additional tour dates, but it wouldn't be the first time he kept fans waiting. Playboi Carti already rescheduled his Antagonist tour once, unveiling its most current set of dates back in August. What do you think of Playboi Carti bringing a chainsaw to the strip club? Are you surprised? Are you looking forward to his upcoming album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

