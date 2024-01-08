The Best & Most Anticipated Shows Arriving In 2024

The 2024 Golden Globes aired last night and fans are looking forward to all the new shows in 2024 that are soon to be released. Some of these shows center around fictional characters while others depict historical figures. These days, television's earned movie-level quality which is why they are so highly regarded. As we enter 2024, we begin to anticipate several television shows that have been on our minds throughout the past year. Below, we’ve aimed to cover shows of all kinds and hope you learn about a new one you’ll now be tuning in for or see one you were already eagerly anticipating.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

This is one of the new shows in 2024 that already has gone through some major changes. Viewers may remember the 2005 movie of the same name which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. This series was originally announced in 2021 and was helmed by Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Francesca Sloane. Glover and Waller-Bridge also starred in the title roles. At one point, however, Waller-Bridge left and Glover continued to work on the show with Sloane. Moreover, Maya Erskine replaced Waller-Bridge. The show centers on two spies who are ‌strangers that must portray a married couple The series is billed as a spy comedy and premieres on Amazon Prime Video with eight episodes on February 2, 2024.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live Action)

This is another new show in 2024 that viewers have known about for quite a while. The original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Viewers have held it in high regard since it ended with many of them still circulating clips and quotes from it on social media today. The characters originally appeared in a live-action movie in 2010 which was directed by M. Night Shyamalan. However, a large majority of viewers and critics did not enjoy that adaptation. Fortunately, they have expressed much more interest in this upcoming series based on the costumes, casting, and cinematography alone. The series stars Aang, a boy who must learn to master and “bend” the four elements to save the four nations from destruction. The show premieres with eight episodes on Netflix on February 22.

The Penguin

The title character of this series originally appeared in the 2022 film The Batman. He remains one of the most popular villains in the universe of Batman characters. Colin Firth plays this version of the character specifically, with many people praising the makeup team for making him unrecognizable. The series serves as a spinoff from the movie and starts a week after the events of its ending. While serving as a standalone series, executive producer and director Matt Reeves has stated it still will help connect the first and second movies, which he both directed. Moreover, the series follows Penguin’s rise to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham City. The show will begin streaming on Max in late 2024.

Griselda

This title of this new 2024 show may have caught the ears of fans of the Buffalo rap group but this is not a docuseries about them. However, it is a miniseries about the person their group is named after - Griselda Blanco. She was one of the most successful Columbian cocaine dealers in history and this series chronicles her life. Sofia Vergara stars as the title character and her long-time supporters are very eager to see her in a dramatic role like this. The show comes from the same team behind the Netflix series Narcos, which was about the life of Pablo Escobar and his cocaine empire. Griselda will premiere with six episodes on Netflix on January 25th.

Shōgun

Shōgun is a new show in 2024 that has some history behind it in more ways than one. It’s a remake of a 1980s mini-series, which itself was an adaptation of a 1975 novel of the same name. The original mini-series won several awards and the novel became a bestseller. Fans of both are looking forward to seeing this new series depicted on screen with modern technology of all kinds. The show follows an Englishman named John Blackthorne who ends up shipwrecked in feudal Japan in the 17th century and must navigate their culture. All the characters on the show are based on real figures in history, making the show a historical drama. Considering samurai are involved, the action sequences may pull in some viewers while the political depictions will pull in others. The series premieres on Hulu with two episodes on February 27.

Echo

Echo is a new show in 2024 that continues to expand the ever-growing world of Marvel. However, this one looks to have a much darker tone than most of their recent work. Maya Lopez first appeared in the series Hawkeye. Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as the title character in this spin-off series. Echo is deaf and a Native American of the Choctaw Nation and her heritage will be prominent throughout the series. She is also being perused by Wilson Fisk, a character viewers know from the Daredevil series.

All five episodes of the show will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. This is a first for a Disney+ Marvel series, which originally released episodes weekly. A Choctaw language dub of the show will also be released at the same time.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

This new 2024 show is a spinoff from the first MCU series, WandaVision. The character Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, turned out to be the true villain of the series the whole time. She even got a theme song within an episode where she boasted about it. Moments like this caused fans to want a show dedicated to the character and now they’ve gotten it. By the end of WandaVision, Agatha loses her magic abilities and the series follows her as she tries to get them back.

The title of the series was originally Agatha: House of Harkness then changed to Agatha: Coven Of Chaos before being changed to what it is now. Sources have claimed these changes were all a part of the fun for Disney since the title character can change things within WandaVision and this show. The series is billed as a dark comedy so viewers can expect Agatha and her allies to get into many creatively entertaining situations. Sources say the show will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

