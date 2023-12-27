Jaire Alexander Suspended For Coin Toss Blunder

Jaire Alexander has been suspended for one game by the Green Bay Packers for his actions during the coin toss against the Panthers last weekend. Alexander joined the team captains for the toss and won with a call of tails. However, Alexander then declared that the Packers "wanted to defend". This is not the same as saying that the team wanted to defer their pick until the second half. If the game official hadn't clarified with Alexander, it could have seen the Panthers start both halves of the game with the ball.

"The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire's actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step. As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning. We fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week. He is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future," GM Brian Gutekunst said in a statement.

Packers Without Jaire Alexander For Crucial Vikings Game

However, the decision to suspend Alexander means that the Packers will be without the star cornerback for a do-or-die game against the Vikings. Both teams are 7-8 and are still in the running for the NFC wild-card spot. However, the loser of next weekend's game will be eliminated from contention. The decision to suspend Alexander means that the Packers will have to find another way to contain Justin Jefferson.

Alexander didn't show any remorse for the incident after the game. "It's only suiting. I don't think Coach knew I was from Charlotte, so," he explained why he went to the toss with the team captains. Alexander has missed a great deal of the season with a shoulder injury. Furthermore, this comes at the tail end of a season in which Alexander forfeited $700,000 by skipping most of the team's offseason training. He attempted to justify this by saying that he stayed at the Packers' facility longer than most players after the end of last season.

