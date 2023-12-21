21 Savage American Flag Banners Appear Amid Album Speculation

21 Savage is an artist that fans are always looking forward to hearing from. Overall, he is someone who has made a lot of great music. Furthermore, he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world. He had a collab album with Drake back in 2022, and now, he is nominated for a Grammy. Moreover, he even went on tour with Drake this past year. Needless to say, 21 has been having a good time as of late. However, fans are still waiting on him to drop a fully-fledged solo project.

The last time we got a solo album from 21, it was 2018's I Am > I Was. Sure, we got Savage Mode 2, but that is technically a collaborative tape. Fans are hoping for something that is 100 percent his, and we may just be getting that soon. There have been a few hints that the artist has a new album on the horizon. None of these hints were more obvious than some banners that went up yesterday. In the post below from DJ Akademiks, you can see how 21 has some remixed American flags.

21 Savage Might Be Dropping

These flags have slightly different hues and have 21 stars as opposed to 50. Additionally, images of 21 can be found on the flag. At this point, it is clear that he is cooking something up. However, we are not entirely sure what that is right now. It could be a new single, or it could actually be a new album. Hopefully, we will know soon enough. Numerous artists are going to be dropping soon, including Playboi Carti and Kid Cudi. Hip-hop fans will be eating well, soon enough.

