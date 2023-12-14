Dr Heavenly Kimes Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Married To Medicine” Star Worth?

In reality TV and business, few names shine as brightly as Dr. Heavenly Kimes. As of 2023, this multifaceted personality has amassed a net worth of approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a testament to her diverse career and business acumen. Dr. Kimes, best known for her role in the hit Bravo television series "Married to Medicine," is not just a TV personality but also a successful dentist, author, and speaker.

Dr. Kimes' journey to financial success is as diverse as inspiring. She began her career in the medical field, graduating at the top of her class with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Meharry Medical College. Her educational background also includes an undergraduate degree in Biology from Florida A&M University. Her professional pursuits, however, extend far beyond the dental clinic.

As the founder of Heavenly Dental Associates, Inc., Dr. Kimes has established herself as a prominent figure in the dental industry. Her foray into reality TV came with her appearance on "Married to Medicine," where she quickly became a fan favorite. This platform increased her visibility and opened doors to various other opportunities in the entertainment and business sectors.

A Multi-Talented Businesswoman & Author

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jacqueline Waters attend VIP Night. At Invest Fest 2023 at Guardian Works on August 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Dr. Kimes's talents and entrepreneurial spirit aren't limited to dentistry and television. She is also a published author, having released her first book, Dr. Heavenly's Business Prescriptions, in 2012. This guide to success offers insights into her journey and provides valuable advice for those looking to create wealth and change their lives. Her writing career also includes co-authoring the bestselling series Wake Up—Live The Life You Love and creating Dr. Heavenly University, a curriculum-based learning series for entrepreneurs.

Her numerous licenses and certifications further evidence Dr. Kimes' expertise. She holds a real estate license, an insurance license, and a Series 65 certification. These qualifications showcase her diverse skill set and contribute to her overall net worth and business success.

Contributions To Dentistry & Community

PEMBROKE PINES, FL - JULY 08: Kathy Hood, Life Coach & Author, Dr. Heavenly Kimes. From Bravo's "Married To Medicine," and Rashan Ali, Actress/Media Personality/ Author. Speak during a panel discussion at the 48th Annual Denny's Orange Blossom Classic. The Elevation Experience presented by Bacardi at Dodge City Center. On July 8, 2022 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Her contributions to the field of dentistry and her community are noteworthy. As a member of the American Academy of General Dentistry, the National Dentistry Association, and the Georgia Dental Society, Dr. Kimes has established herself as a respected professional. Her involvement in these organizations reflects her commitment to her profession and her desire to give back to the community.

On a personal note, Dr. Kimes has been happily married to Dr. Damon Kimes for over 15 years, and the couple has three children. Her family life, often showcased on Married to Medicine, adds a personal dimension to her public persona, endearing her to fans and followers.

Conclusion: A Testament To Hard Work & Versatility

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Heavenly Kimes, Marlo Hampton and Jackie Walters. Attend A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton at Tribeca Restaurant. On April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Dr. Heavenly Kimes' net worth of $4 million as of 2023 is a testament to her hard work, versatility, and entrepreneurial spirit. Her journey from a top-class dentist to a reality TV star, author, and businesswoman showcases her ability to diversify her talents and succeed in multiple arenas. As she continues to inspire and influence both in her professional and personal life, Dr. Kimes' story remains a compelling example of success in the modern world.