Mariah Carey Brings Out Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson For "Oh Santa!" Performance In N.Y.C.

Mariah Carey brought out Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for a performance of "Oh Santa!" in New York City on Saturday night. The legendary singer is currently traveling on her Merry Christmas One & All! Tour, which will conclude with a return to New York City on December 17.

Carey originally released the song on her second Christmas album, Merry Christmas II You in 2010. She added verses from Grande and Hudson to a new version back in 2020. She included it in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

Read More: Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Son Moroccan Makes Rap Debut At Kansas City Tour Stop

Mariah Carey Performs "Merry Christmas One And All!"

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Mariah Carey performs onstage for "Merry Christmas One And All!" at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 15, 2023 in Highland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC)

Speaking with Billboard in December 2020, Carey explained: “I wrote ‘Oh Santa!’ for my album Merry Christmas II You, which was sort of the follow-up to my first Christmas album — we have several [laughs] — and so I think it was all about the actual event, of course, of doing ‘Oh Santa!’ with Jennifer and Ari, but it was also like, how do I see this as a producer? How do I see these vocals having different textures, what are they? Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that’s kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it. So that’s what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment. I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it.”

Mariah Carey Performs With Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey & Jennifer Hudson performing “Oh Santa” live for the first time!

pic.twitter.com/TFbdq0FrcS — Ariana World HQ (@ArianaWorldHQ) December 10, 2023

Check out a clip taken during Carey's latest concert in N.Y.C. featuring Grande and Hudson above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mariah Carey on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mariah Carey’s Most Successful Hip Hop Collabs

[Via]