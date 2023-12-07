Andre 3000 On Flute Skills: “I Don’t Even Know What Notes I’m Playing"

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Andre 3000 opened up about the process of creating his instrumental album, New Blue Sun. While he's spent a fair chunk of time perfecting his flute skills, the hitmaker revealed that he's not even sure what notes he's playing. Regardless, he hasn't let that get in the way of his experimentation with new sounds.

“I’ve gotten so used to it I kinda have a muscle memory of holding [the flute],” he explained, revealing that he feels lost without the instrument nowadays. “When I’m walking with people that’s what they say, ‘I feel like I’m in my movie.’" Though he isn't a trained musician, the Atlanta native manages to stumble upon greatness as he plays, enjoying how new the whole process feels to him.

Andre 3000 Speaks On Playing The Flute

“I don’t even know what notes I’m playing so every move for me is new,” he says. “Which is kinda cr*zy but it feels great to do it. Because when you find things you’re like, ‘Oh!'” Andre 3000 went on to describe how hip hop has paved the way for his passion for finding new and interesting sounds. “It’s like a reward for searching," he explained. "I think that’s a Hip Hop thing, to be honest. Because Hip Hop you immediately take something in and put it back out.”

Last month, the artist revealed that he chose not to include any bars on the instrumental project because he was having trouble finding things to rap about. “It actually feels…sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does," he shared. What do you think of Andre 3000 revealing that he's not actually sure what notes he's playing on the flute? Are you a fan of his new album, New Blue Sun? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

