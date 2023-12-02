Kisha Chavis Clarifies How Joe Smith Found Her OnlyFans Page

Kisha Chavis has clarified how her husband, former NBA star Joe Smith, found her OnlyFans page. Speaking with VladTV, she explained that a female friend informed him of the account. Smith revealed that he discovered Chavis' use of the platform in a viral argument on social media, last month.

To begin, Chavis confirmed that she's been on OnlyFans for about one year and has still been working at the club during that time. Afterward, she discredited Smith's claim that he simply caught her scrolling on OnlyFans. "Someone told him about it and that's how he knew," she instead suggested.

Joe Smith Playing For The University Of Maryland

Joe Smith Playing For The University Of Maryland

Chavis isn't the only one to speak out in the wake of the viral argument. Smith also spoke with VladTV for an interview shortly after the incident. He explained that, contrary to many social media users' theories, the video is genuine. "I wouldn't put my business out in the streets, I wouldn't put nothing like this out in the streets unless it was real official, and I didn't do this one so it's hurting. It's hurtful and I gotta listen to people's opinions every day, all day right now about my relationship and that's something I never wanted to be involved in," Joe said at the time.

Kisha Chavis On How Joe Smith Found Her OnlyFans Account

Check out Chavis' latest comments on her OnlyFans page above. Elsewhere in the interview, she discusses her sexuality, having a threesome, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kisha Chavis and Joe Smith on HotNewHipHop.

