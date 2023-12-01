7 Rappers Who Joined The Military

We’ll admit a rapper in uniform is not something most expect ever to see. Surprisingly though, several rappers were once in the military. Whether before or after embarking on their musical journey, these MCs have served at some point in their lives. Not many artists have navigated the challenging terrains of the music industry and military service. After all, either of the two options is tough enough on its own, so why move from one to the other?

Well, most of these rappers only had brief stints with the military and joined because they had to. Only a handful actually joined because they wanted to, for whatever reason. Nevertheless, they all count. Out of an ever-growing crop of rappers, here are seven who have served in the military before.

NEW YORK - JULY 30: Rapper Malice of Clipse performs on stage at the Diesel U Music 2009 NYC Tour at Webster Hall on July 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

One half of the Hip Hop duo Clipse, No Malice first joined the military before becoming a renowned MC. After finishing high school, the rapper was uncertain about his future, and how to take control of it. Especially considering that he had a child on the way, No Malice had to do something for money. Also, it had to be something good enough to help him take care of his growing family.



In a 2015 interview with MTV News, the rapper disclosed, “I was looking for stability. I needed it, something that was honest money and something you could count on, benefits and things of that nature. It also [allowed] me to go to school and learn a trade.” Subsequently, he became a member of the United States Army and served a two-and-a-half-year term. Although he did not re-enlist, his time there makes him one of the few rappers who were in the military. After leaving, he went on to form Clipse in 1992 with his brother, Pusha T.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Freddie Gibbs performs during the ACL Music festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

In his younger years, the talented rapper Freddie Gibbs got into trouble often. Although he got into university on an athletic scholarship, the rapper was unfortunately expelled before he finished. Subsequently, at the age of 19, he was placed on trial for theft and gun charges. Even being the rebel that he was, Gibbs had to follow orders if he wanted to get himself out of that mess. As such, to avoid jail time, he was enlisted into a pre-trial program run by the US Army. However, eight months in, Gibbs was dishonorably discharged for being caught smoking marijuana.

Canibus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--AUGUST 10: Rapper Canibus (aka Germaine Williams) appears in a portrait taken on August 10, 1998 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The tale of Canibus’ entry into the military is unusual because it happened after he had become a rapper. Following the release of his solo debut album, he began making waves in the industry in the late ‘90s. He continued to do so until 2002, when he unexpectedly joined the US Army. In a 2021 interview on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Canibus explained that he had been blackballed by some publications prior to his enlistment.

As a result, he felt like he needed to take some time off. It was due to the disdain he was beginning to feel towards the music industry. Canibus shared on the podcast, “The way I felt at that juncture was like, ‘You know what, rap ain’t it, I’m still young enough to go out and make a difference.” Afterward, he joined the Army, serving for two years before being discharged for smoking marijuana, like Freddie Gibbs.

Shaggy, portrait backstage at TMF Awards, Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 7th April 2001. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Before turning 20 in 1988, Shaggy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. The Jamaican-American rapper had arrived in the States a year before and immediately tried pushing his musical career. However, despite enjoying moderate success, he could barely find any work. Subsequently, he decided to do something more productive and joined the Marine Corps. He served there during the Gulf War and rose in ranks to become a lance corporal. After leaving the Marines, he released one of his biggest hits, “Oh Carolina,” in 1993.

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 2001: Musician Nate Dogg poses for a portrait session in circa 2001 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Estevan Oriol/Getty Images)

The late King of Hooks, Nate Dogg is on the short list of rappers who have served in the military. He did so at 17 when he dropped out of high school. Subsequently, he left his hometown and enlisted in the Marine Corps. Eventually, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he served for four years. Although the reason remains unknown, Nate Dogg was dishonorably discharged in his fourth year of service.

MC Hammer

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 08: MC Hammer speaks onstage during Capitol Music Group's 5th annual Capitol Congress Premieres new music and projects for industry and media at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood on August 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)

MC Hammer is one of the most famous rappers who was once in the military. He joined the US Navy and became a veteran. While he later moved on to achieve worldwide fame with his music, MC Hammer made a fine Naval officer. He diligently served in the Navy for three years, reaching the rank of petty officer third class. Afterward, he was honorably discharged and has focused on music since.

Ice-T

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: Ice-T speaks on the Keynote Q&A: Ice-T panel onstage during IEBA 2017 Conference on October 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

Hip Hop veteran Ice-T served in the US Army for four years before moving on to achieve fame with his music. Following the birth of his daughter, the rapper enlisted in the Army in 1977, joining for financial benefits. Subsequently, he was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division for the following four years. While in the Army, he rose to Private First Class.

[via] [via]