Latto Claims She Is "Too Talented" For The Beefs She's Had In Her Career

The rapper says she's learned to ignore stan drama.

Earlier this week, XXL dropped their new interview with one of the biggest hitmakers in all of rap, Latto. In the interview, they discussed a variety of subjects. They covered her career up to this point and also where she plans to go next. In one particular segment, she discusses what she's learned about the industry behind the scenes. She specifically shares a piece of advice she gave fellow rapper Lola Brooke. She advised Brooke to stay neutral even when things get cliquey because you never know when your actions will be interpreted as taking sides.

From there the discussion expanded into a greater analysis of how Latto has learned to carry herself professionally. She discusses learning to carry herself differently after her actions were interpreted by fans as "clout chasing." “I think it really don't be a problem until we let fans, Stans, whatever you want to call them, like the outsiders once they get in the mix. I think that's what stirs the pot. Because it's like, we will all be fans of each other and commenting and following each other, whatever, but then once they get to comparing, they will turn us against each other, which is very weak-minded of us as female rappers," she explains. Check out what else she had to say about her past beefs below.

Latto Reflects On Her Prior Dramas

Now that Latto realized she was coerced into drama by fans, she's ready to move on from past beefs in her career. "I regret any beef I’ve ever been in because I don’t want to be known for anything but my music. I’m too talented for that sh*t. It’s a distraction and a waste of my time and energy," the rapper explained.

During the interview, she also discussed one of her dream collaborators. She's got a pretty strong desire to work with Andre 3000. The rapper is an incredibly hot commodity following his legendary run as one-half of Outkast. After a long absence from releasing much of his own material, Andre recently returned with a new album called New Blue Sun. But the catch for fans who have been waiting a while to hear new material from him is that the album contains not rapping at all. What do you think of Latto's perspective on previous beefs she's had in her career? Let us know in the comment section below.

