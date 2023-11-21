ASAP Rocky Becomes The First Rapper To Appear On Las Vegas Sphere: Watch

New York rapper and artist, ASAP Rocky, is facing some legal issues right now. Just yesterday, November 20, more updates were brought to light on a case from 2021. Rocky allegedly shot ASAP Relli and the Los Angeles judge found probable cause. According to TMZ among other reports, preliminary hearings led to this development that support his present charges of two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm. A trial is expected to happen sometime soon with arraignment expected to happen on January 8.

While Rocky is not in the best state right now, he has done a lot of good things this year. One of which is his contributions to the fashion and sports world. Not too long ago, he was named the creative director for the collaboration between Puma and F1. The line includes pieces such as racing gloves, jackets, helmets, and more.

ASAP Rocky Is More Than Just A Rapper

Because of this stellar effort to combine two brands that are still ascending, Rocky was recognized for it. In the heart of Las Vegas lies one of the most interesting structures in the USA, the Sphere. Tons of crazy displays have went viral online and now Rocky gets the nod. A looping video plays and it showcases some of the gear in the clothing drop. Additionally, he is the first rapper to appear on the Las Vegas Sphere.

What are your initial thoughts on ASAP Rocky being the first rapper to grace the surface of the Sphere in Las Vegas? Do you think he was deserving of this honor? Do you think it was a good move to do so, especially after his recent court update?

