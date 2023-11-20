Usher Breaks Down While Speaking At His Drummer’s Funeral

Usher broke down into tears while attending the funeral for his late drummer, Aaron Spears, at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center in Maryland, last week. According to TMZ, the singer spoke at the ceremony and praised Spears as an "amazing force."

During his speech, he thanked his Musical Director Valdez Brantley for introducing the two. After remarking that Aaron would follow him everywhere he went, he concluded: "He would say man you gonna be alright ... he would say tonight is going to be the most incredible night ever!"

Usher Performs In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Usher Performs at the grand opening of Usher: My Way - The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Usher previously reflected on the passing of Spears during a lengthy statement on Instagram. While sharing pictures of the two of them, he wrote: “I cry, tears of joy, looking back at all of the memories we had together, I realize that you were the joy in every room you were in. We should not take life for granted or the people we love most as though they're gonna be there forever. There are good people and then there are great people. Aaron Spears was great!! As a father, a son and in spirit… Aaron was one of my heros. He motivated me to do more, musically. Them drum rolls and that pocket was like none other. He had a heart that was pure... he wished people well and supported others, he was happy for others. He wanted greatness for people, he loved his family, he loved his friends.”

Usher Mourns Aaron Spears

Check out Usher’s full post for Aaron Spears above. In other Usher news, be on the lookout for his performance at Super Bowl LVIII in February, and stay posted to HotNewHipHop for further updates on the singer.

