Ice Spice’s Flirty New “Tramp Stamp” Gets Fans’ Stamp Of Approval

Ice Spice recently hopped on Instagram to show off some new ink, and to tease something exciting coming in 2024. The "Deli" performer's seen leaning over in a pair of jeans, which she paired with a Y2K-inspired velour hoodie, flexing an abstract "tramp stamp." The tattoo, situated on the 23-year-old's lower back, is certainly a callback to the early-2000s, fitting right in with her signature aesthetic. Fans are loving the piece, and of course, sounding off in her comments section.

"This will be great for showin ya panty," one commenter jokes. "THIS IS SO CUTE," another gushes. Clearly, social media users are here for the new tattoo, and can't wait to hear more about her upcoming project. "Y2K! ?/?/24," she captioned the flirty post, hinting at what could be a new album arriving next year.

Ice Spice isn't the only one boasting some new ink these days, however. Earlier this week, she tested out her tattoo artistry skills on one of her munchkins, etching "Ice was here," on the fan's hand. The dedicated fan seemed to appreciate the cheeky tattoo, proving that Ice Spice will have plenty of options if she ever chooses to venture outside of the rap game.

Her tattoo isn't all that Ice Spice has to flex as of late, either. Last week, the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees surfaced, revealing that the Bronx native has been nominated for Best New Artist. Obviously, the hitmaker seems like a shoe-in, as she's gotten more than comfortable at the top of the charts in the past year or so. She's also nominated for Best Pop-Group Performance alongside Taylor Swift for their fan favorite "Karma (Remix)" collab. What do you think of Ice Spice's new ink? What do you think she was teasing in her new Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

