Apollo Brown And Joell Ortiz Are All “About It,” New Album Also On The Way

Detroit and Brooklyn's underground legends are joining forces once again. Apollo Brown and Joell Ortiz are very familiar with each other, making for a flawless return with a brand-new cut. This time, it looks to be appearing on a forthcoming LP. The last point at which we heard something from the East Coast duo came back on November 19, 2021. Both we on the track "Bobby Bonilla." That was on Apollo and Stalley's collaborative tape, Blacklight. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg for these two. Joell and Brown have a full LP from 2018 called Mona Lisa.

It was a cutthroat 11-song record released back on October 26, almost five years ago to the day. It was a tight 36-minute listen with just two features from Royce da 5'9" and DJ Los. The latter landed on "Grace of God" and Royce was a part of Timberlan'd Up." Now, it looks like Joell and Brown are ready to revive their work with an update to this project very soon.

Listen To "About It" From Apollo Brown And Joell Ortiz

According to Genius, Mona Lisa - 5th Anniversary Edition is expected to be out on November 24. In addition to that news, the supposed tracklist is also on the annotation as well. As of now, there are two new tracks tacked on to the original. "About It," which is out as of today, November 2, and "Master Peace." Give the new track a listen above.

