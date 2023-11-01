Matthew Perry’s Death Not Linked To Fentanyl Or Meth Overdose, Tests Reveal

Matthew Perry's death was not caused by a fentanyl or meth overdose, according to initial test results reported by TMZ. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet says investigators ran a less-in-depth test on Perry to confirm the lack of those two drugs; however, more serious tests are still being conducted as part of the toxicology. The full results can take anywhere from 4-6 months.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, last weekend, after playing a two-hour pickleball session on Saturday morning. No drugs were found on the scene and foul play isn't suspected. Just days prior to the apparent drowning, he shared a picture of himself relaxing in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Instagram.

Matthew Perry With The Cast Of "Friends"

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew. Perry and David Schwimmer of "Friends" (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom, Friends. He starred on the show for 10 seasons alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, and earned an Emmy nomination in 2002. The co-creators of the show, David Crane and Martha Kauffman, released a statement addressing his death. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they said. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.”

In a statement provided to TMZ, Perry's family added: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love." Be on the lookout for further updates on Perry's death on HotNewHipHop.

