Nicki Minaj Serves Up Pink Elegance In New Album Cover

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj announced the was pushing back the release of her new album Pink Friday 2. It's already happened a couple of times since the album was originally announced. Consequently that would usually lead some fans to pessimistic outlooks on if the album would even come out. Thankfully, Nicki has tried her best to provide new music, information, and promotional material to insist to fans that work is being done.

She's shared numerous album covers for Pink Friday 2 and hit fans with yet another one on Instagram. To celebrate today being Friday, she showed fans an exclusive vinyl only album cover. "GAGGGGGGG👀🩰🎀 A very special #PinkFriday2 exclusive vinyl is now available to pre order at Target! Link in my bio to pre order" she captioned her Instagram post. The cover shows her in an elaborate pink dress and tall black heels standing amongst ivy coated pink pillars. Check out the picture for yourself below.

Nicki Minaj's Newest "Pink Friday 2" Album Cover

The cover was met with pretty positive reactions from fans. "Nah this one might be my favorite cover so far. You’re just the gift that keeps on giving," reads one of the top comments. "From Gag cityyyy to the Palaceeeee!!! Where we going nexxxxxxt?! Happy Pink Friday!!!" agrees another. The post has racked up almost 500k likes in just a few hours since it was originally posted.

Just after the announcement of her album being delayed a few days ago, Nicki achieved a major milestone. Fans proved they still love her classics by making her the first female rapper to have two solo songs hit 1 billion views on the platform. The two tracks that pulled off the tremendous achievement are "Anaconda" and "Super Bass." Even though Nicki hasn't released a new album in 5 years, her older material continues to do great numbers. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's newest album cover for Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

